One Dead, Two Children Injured in E-bike Crash on San Juan Creek Trail

By Lillian Boyd

A woman in her thirties died Saturday night, Sept. 25, after she crashed her electric bicycle while riding it with two children on San Juan Creek Trail in San Juan Capistrano.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department received reports of the crash around 8:30 p.m. and responded along with Orange County Fire Authority. According to Todd Hylton, OCSD public information officer, the fatal accident occurred north of Creekside Park—where Dana Point borders San Juan Capistrano.

“There were two children on the e-bike under the age of 5,” Hylton added. “They were transported to the hospital.”

OCSD has not yet released the identity of the deceased woman. It is unclear what speed the e-bike was going before the crash.

“The crash remains under investigation,” Hylton said.

