Online Map Lists Historical Sites in Orange County

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

In the past, people interested in historical sites might consult a print map to see if there were any significant locations nearby.

Now, in the digital era, history aficionados can consult an online map put together by Preserve Orange County that launched to the public on Friday, March 26.

The map lists locations in San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, San Clemente, and beyond. Some of the listed locations in South Orange County include the Egan House in San Juan, the arches in Dana Point, and the North Beach Historic District in San Clemente.

The Don Juan Avila Adobe is one of many historic adobe structures in Orange County. Photo: Allison Jarrell

Krista Nicholds, executive director for Preserve Orange County and a San Juan resident, said the majority of the sites on the map are formally listed on historic registers. Some of the locations are not considered “formal” historic sites, but still listed because of their significance to the region.

“We’ve just scratched the surface,” Nicholds said.

Given Orange County’s rich historic legacy, the map is a chance to share that information with the community.

“(Orange County) does predate the post-World War II boom in suburban development,” Nicholds said. “We have historic adobes.”

The map also can give people ideas on self-guided sightseeing tours.

“Maybe you want to see where all the adobes are,” Nicholds said.

Check out the map at preserveorangecounty.org. If there’s a significant place you know of that you think should be on the map, Nicholds encourages you to reach out to Preserve Orange County to recommend it. Contact information is also on their website.

