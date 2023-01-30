Pickleball continues to grow as a sport in South Orange County, including in San Juan Capistrano—which now has pickleball courts along Camino Capistrano and at Cook La Novia Park.

As use of those facilities continues to grow, the San Juan Capistrano Open Space Foundation—which celebrates and encourages outdoor recreation—is donating three 6-foot perforated-style benches at the Camino Capistrano pickleball courts and two benches at the Cook La Novia Park pickleball courts.

The City Council approved accepting the benches during a meeting on Jan. 17.

“I’d like to thank the Open Space Foundation,” Councilmember John Taylor said. “I’d like to thank them for their contribution for making San Juan Capistrano a great place to live, work and play.”

Each bench would also include a plaque acknowledging the Open Space Foundation donation, a city staff report said.

“On December 19, 2022, the Parks, Equestrian, and Community Services Commission reviewed the donation request and recommended City Council approval. The Commission also reviewed potential bench colors and recommends blue benches to be consistent with the current color palette of the courts,” the report said. “Pending City Council approval, Public Works and Community Services staff would determine appropriate installation locations.”

The Open Space Foundation will cover purchase and installation costs.

“The estimated cost of each bench including tax and shipping is $973.73. The total for all five benches is $4,868.68, with installation estimated at around $1,000,” the Open Space Foundation said in a letter to the City Council. “The Open Space Foundation would like to contribute a total of $6,000 to the City of San Juan Capistrano to fund all 5 new benches.”