Orange County Announces Meal Assistance Program

Staff report

Seniors in need of food can receive assistance, and local food providers struggling to stay afloat can benefit, from the Great Plates Delivered program, which is expected to run through May 10.

The County of Orange announced the program on Friday, May 1 in a press release.

“The County will partner with multiple local food providers to deliver three nutritious meals a day to adults 65 and older and adults 60-64 who are at high-risk from COVID-19, to support them staying home and healthy,” the press release said. “The program will also serve as a form of economic relief to local businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.”

Restaurants already participating in a state or federal meal service program will not be eligible to participate.

Michelle Steel, chairperson of the OC Board of Supervisors representing the Second District, called the elderly one of the area’s most vulnerable populations.

“On behalf of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, we believe it is absolutely critical to take advantage of every resource made available to the County, especially those that benefit the community that has been affected by COVID-19,” Steel said.

Qualifying criteria include individuals who are who are 65 and older, or aged 60-64 and considered high-risk, and are who unable to prepare or obtain meals. Call the Information & Assistance Call Center at 714.480.6450 for further guidance if you’re interested in receiving meals or participating.