Orange County issues public health emergency declaration due to coronavirus

By Collin Breaux | cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Orange County issued a public health emergency declaration on Wednesday, Feb. 26, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The declaration enables “flexible and nimble” responses to the coronavirus such as requesting mutual aid, county officials said during a Feb. 26 press conference.

The declaration is about preparedness and does not necessarily indicate an increased risk, County Supervisor Andrew Do said.

“This is in preparation for what we might need to do in the future,” County Health Officer Nichole Quick said.

Orange County residents who go to a hospital and are tested for the flu will also be tested for coronavirus. Residents are encouraged to wash their hands, not go to work if they’re sick and cover their mouths when they cough.

There was one case of coronavirus in Orange County, but that individual is said to have recovered.