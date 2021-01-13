Orange County Medical Experts Promote Self-Care Through ‘Wellness Vaccination’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

For almost 50 years, Laguna Niguel pediatrician Edward Taub has been developing a system of self-care advice that encourages ethical living, practicing forgiveness, expressing gratitude, and other healthy habits.

Taub calls his recommendations the “wellness vaccination”—an apt term in the COVID-19 era.

Taub recently spoke about how people can take care of their physical and emotional health, and reduce stress, with The Capistrano Dispatch.

“I discovered that by teaching families the importance of mediation and good nutrition, exercise, and faith in a higher power, and—at that time—parents not smoking, basically I discovered that I was able to relieve stress and the major part of the illnesses that my practice was built upon,” Taub said.

What people think and feel affects their physical health, Taub said.

“If our thoughts and our feelings are disruptive or negative, then the cells feel that,” Taub said. “They become more vulnerable to illness and disease. The wellness vaccination helps people feel good about themselves.”

Taub is promoting his wellness advice alongside his son, Marc Taub, who is the Medical Director of MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center’s Emergency Department and lives in Dana Point.

“The pandemic—without a doubt—has been, by far, the most challenging thing any doctor or nurse or health care worker has ever experienced,” Marc Taub said. “As we go through month by month, it’s actually getting harder, each time we have another surge.”

Staying healthy and resilient is important for doctors, nurses, and health care workers during the health crisis, Marc Taub said.

“The community needs them to save lives right now,” Marc Taub said.

Saddleback Medical Center, like other hospitals, is hitting capacity thresholds as COVID-19 cases rise and spread is rampant. Conditions there for health care workers are very busy and difficult, though frontline teams are doing “an amazing job right now,” Marc Taub said.

Marc Taub also encourages people to get the physical COVID-19 vaccine, when they’re able to do so. Marc Taub recently got his two doses and felt fine afterward. He further recommends people continue social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, and staying away from crowds.

“The more resilient our community is, that means less crowding in our emergency rooms,” Marc Taub said. “It allows us to do our jobs.”

