Staff report

San Juan Capistrano resident and mental health advocate Jim Taylor will serve on the Orange County Mental Health Board, a role he considers an honor.

Taylor was appointed by the Orange County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 3 and officially sworn in on Nov. 20.

“While I am not in the medical field, nor a practitioner, I have been an advocate and activist for suicide prevention in Orange County for many years,” Taylor said. “I served as Chairman for the OC Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for five years, and spent quite a bit of time performing outreach to those at risk of suicide, and to those affected by a suicide loss.”

San Juan Capistrano resident Jim Taylor is an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention. Photo: Courtesy of Jim Taylor

Taylor greatly looks forward to his time on the board and feels his board position is to be a voice for the residents of Orange County in all things mental health-related.

Taylor is also known in the community for his work with the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association, which puts on the annual Swallows Day Parade. Though this year’s parade was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor and other Fiesta members handed out free food during the event’s scheduled day and on later dates.