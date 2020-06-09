Orange County Chief Health Officer Resigns During Face Mask Backlash

Staff report

Orange County chief health officer Dr. Nichole Quick resigned on Monday, June 8, amid hostility toward a countywide order requiring people to a face mask while out in public, according to news reports. The masks are intended to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing masks has become a source of controversy for some. Quick faced threats and protests at her home, CBS News reported. Some people in South Orange County wear masks while out in public, while others don’t.

This is a developing story.