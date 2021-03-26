Orange County Remains Among Top California Counties for Vaccination Rates

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Orange County continues to report some of the highest rates of vaccinations in the state. The area has had over 1.3 million recorded vaccine doses as of this post—only Los Angeles County and San Diego counties have higher numbers of vaccinations, with over 4 and 1.5 million respectively.

The three Southern California counties—where many of the state’s residents live—have generally recorded the highest number of vaccinations in California for some time. In comparison, Riverside County is reporting over 831,000 doses and San Francisco County over 473,000.

As of Friday, March 26, the California Department of Public Health reported that Orange County had administered 1,312,359 total vaccine doses of the over 16 million administered across the state. Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 197,081 doses for the county and over two million for the state.

There were 172 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 206. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients has been a 10.4% decrease.

Orange County reported 31 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is a decrease last week’s number of 44. There are 35.8% of total ICU beds available, a slight decrease from last week’s 35.9%. There are 72% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 156 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. which adds up to 787 cases and 148 deaths recorded in the last seven days. There were 919 cases and 130 deaths in the previous seven-day period.

In the past seven days, San Juan Capistrano recorded two new deaths, San Clemente one death, and Dana Point no new deaths.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 242,078 cases. Last Friday’s estimated recovery numbers were 240,681 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 2,918 total cases and 34 total deaths, with seven new cases this week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,718 total cases, with nine new cases this week.

Dana Point has 1,474 total cases, with three new cases this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 328 total cases, with three new cases this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to March 20, there was a cumulative total of 3,421 cases in Orange County schools with 38 reported from March 7 to March 13, and 14 from March 14-20. Of the total cases, there were 2,077 student cases, 733 teacher cases and 611 cases among other staff. As of March 20, there were 1,936 cases in elementary and middle schools, 904 cases in high schools, 111 cases in combined K-12 schools and 470 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, Bernice Ayer Middle School had one case and San Clemente High School had five cases.

Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano schools had no active cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Niguel Hills Middle School had two cases.

