Orange County Solar Business Stays in Family

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Roy Heine has lived in San Juan Capistrano for two decades and, in that time, founded Suntrek Industries, Inc.—a solar energy contractor that has installed pool heating systems throughout the world, and counts the San Diego Unified School District and Long Beach Airport as its clients.

The company Roy Heine founded in 1991 has now been passed down to his son, Ethan Heine, who purchased 100% of the company stock and is the new president and CEO.

“We have generated tremendous momentum over the past two years and are looking to build off that,” said Ethan Heine, a Laguna Niguel resident and Dana Hills High School graduate. “Our team is the best in the business, and I am fortunate to be able to lead a group of outstanding individuals. Being in the solar energy business has been so fulfilling.”

Roy Heine is handing off Suntrek Industries Inc. to his son Ethan Heine. Photo: Courtesy of Ethan Heine

Roy Heine said the company’s first employee, Luis Manzo, is still with them, as are other longtime employees.

“The most rewarding part of what we’ve been able to accomplish at Suntrek is the amazing people we have been able to employ,” said Roy Heine.

The Heine family is Jewish and originally came to the United States after fleeing Nazi-occupied Germany in the 1930s. Roy Heine grew up in the small town of Nanuet, N.Y., and eventually graduated from James Madison University in Virginia, according to a news release from Suntrek.

“With a 3-year-old baby girl and a son on way, Roy and his wife, Holly, downsized their home and ‘ate peanut butter and jelly’ while Roy launched the business,” the news release said. “Roy’s daughter, Logan, would become the face of the business.”

Suntrek will continue to provide home and business owners with the ability to live the life they want without having to worry about the overhead cost that normally comes with it, said Ethan Heine.

“Whether it’s jumping into your warm solar-heated swimming pool or stepping into a nice air-conditioned home with your electric vehicle charging in the garage, using the sun’s free energy just makes sense!” said Ethan Heine.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

