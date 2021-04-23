Orchards Health Center Opens New Skilled Nursing Facility

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

A new care facility in Rancho Mission Viejo has opened a 24-hour, resident-centered program with private and semi-private suites.

The Orchards Health Center recently announced the grand opening of its skilled nursing facility in a news release. The assisted living community and memory care center opened last fall.

The care suites are for people who need ongoing support beyond assisted care.

“The professional team at The Orchards develops a specialized treatment plan for each resident based on the recommendations of their doctor and input from family members,” the news release said. “The plan is implemented under the supervision of The Orchards’ on-site director of nursing and medical director.”

Short-term stays are available for people recovering from orthopedic surgeries or injuries, cardiac procedures and diseases, strokes, pulmonary diseases, and other illnesses. Long-term residency is also available. Short-term residents who recover can transition to the assisted living community or go home.

“We welcome in-person visits from family members as part of our approach to wellness,” said Kelly Conk, administrator for The Orchards. “That being said, we’ve established a number of precautions with regard to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of all residents, their family members and our own team members.”

Indoor in-person visits are allowed, as well as outdoor visits. Advance appointments, masks, and social distancing are required for on-site visits.

For more information, please call 949.545.2260 or go to visitorchards.com.

