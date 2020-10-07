By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Melissa Siew is humbled by the opportunity to be the medical director at The Orchards, a new assisted living and memory care community coming to Rancho Mission Viejo.

“I have to pinch myself,” Siew said.

The position is a huge opportunity for Siew, who comes from a family of doctors. Practicing medicine runs in her family, and it’s a heritage she carries with her as she continues in her career.

Melissa Siew looks forward to helping provide resident care at an assisted living and memory care community opening this fall in South Orange County. Photo: Dr. Mahdi Fallah Tafti.

“It’s been a part of my life since inception,” Siew said.

Siew will work with The Orchards to provide resident care and train staff, also serving as an intermediary with attending physicians and administrators. Siew obtained a medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in the West Indies and finished her residency at Highland Hospital in Oakland.

Siew is experienced in caring for geriatric patients, saying she is well-acquainted with a lot of specialists since she also maintains a hospital practice. Siew hopes to bring specialists to The Orchards instead of sending the residents out for care, and she hopes her transition into the community is seamless.

Assisted living communities such as The Orchards provide the geriatric population with meals and recreational opportunities when they can no longer care for their homes, Siew said.

“With assisted living, they have a chance to socialize with other folks in the same age category,” Siew said.

Kelly Conk, administrator at The Orchards, said they are thrilled to have Siew on board.

“By adding Dr. Siew to our program of medical services, we hope to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions and eliminate the need for off-site doctor visits,” Conk said. “Dr. Siew has a passion for working with older adults and educating them about the importance of healthy living and continuity of care.”

The Orchards is scheduled to open in October, adjacent to the Reata Glen senior community.