Horse rescue and equine-assisted therapy nonprofit Otra Mas celebrated its 10-year anniversary and recognized its founder’s longtime commitment to the San Juan Capistrano equestrian community during its Healing Hearts & Hooves Celebration on Oct. 6.

At the celebration, San Juan Capistrano Mayor Howard Hart presented Kathy Holman, the nonprofit’s founder, with the first Icon of Capistrano Award. The inaugural award will be presented from Otra Mas annually to those who go above and beyond in the community.

Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley presented Holman with a certificate of recognition for her dedication to the San Juan Capistrano equestrian community and awarded Otra Mas a $10,000 grant.

Capistrano Animal Rescue Effort representatives Phillip Schwartze and Matt Gaffney presented the nonprofit with a separate $10,000 check, continuing its longtime support of Otra Mas.

Proceeds from the event support Otra Mas’ expanded programs for kids and veterans. Over the summer, the nonprofit partnered with the Wild and Whimsy Foundation for kids in foster care and provided summer programs for the Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley.

After deeming the summer programs a success, Otra Mas has expanded to offer after-school programs for the Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley and Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area.

The nonprofit is also collaborating with Equine Empowered Therapy to provide new programs for veterans.