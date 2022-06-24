Outdoor Theater Returns to Los Rios Park This Summer

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured image: Short historical plays about San Juan Capistrano will be held in Los Rios Park in July and August. Photo: Collin Breaux

Summer visitors to Los Rios Park will again get the chance to enjoy live theater when performances of A Fast Train to Capistrano will be staged on July 16 and 23, August 6 during the Festival of Butterflies, and August 20 and 27.

The short performances will be produced by Round About Players and underwritten by The Alliance for San Juan Art (TASJA), a nonprofit founded by resident Rich Heimann to promote more public art. The Round About Players was formed by theater producers Tom Scott, Beverly Blake and Gary McCarver in 2020 to “bring historical stories to life in short plays performed on the streets and parks in San Juan Capistrano,” according to a news release.

There will be two performances each Saturday at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The first iteration of the performances was held last year and humorously depicted the early days of San Juan.

