Outdoor Yoga Returns to The Reserve

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Last year, as outdoor activities became the norm and people looked for relaxing activities to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic, The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo began hosting outdoor yoga sessions.

Those classes were temporarily put on hold during the winter—since, after all, stretching in the cold isn’t the most comfortable activity. Now, though, with the weather gradually warming up as the area heads into spring, the outdoor yoga sessions are back.

Leeta Latham, education and public programs manager for The Reserve, said the yoga classes have generally gone well. The Reserve—a natural preserve within the master-planned community—was starting to get a steady group of participants.

Outdoor yoga sessions are back on at The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. Photo: Courtesy of The Reserve at Rancho Mission. Viejo

“Right now, it’s beautiful, because everything is greening up,” Latham said.

As the yoga sessions return, so are some of the participants from last year. Latham said she expects people to continue returning as COVID-19 cases continue trending down in South Orange County, while vaccinations increase and activity restrictions are lifted.

Yoga is the perfect activity as people get the itch to get back outside and look for natural ways to heal, Latham said.

Students attending the yoga sessions are a mix of RMV residents and visitors from outside the community—in fact, one regular reportedly comes from Huntington Beach.

People throughout Orange County enjoy the classes, Leeta Latham, education and public programs manager for The Reserve. Photo: Courtesy of The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo

“I think we’ll continue to keep it on the calendar,” Latham said. “I see it as a permanent part of our calendar.”

Don’t count on the yoga sessions during cold or rainy weather, though.

Visit The Reserve’s website at rmvreserve.org to sign up for a session or for more information.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com

