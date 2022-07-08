Outside Theater Returns to Mission San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Mission San Juan Capistrano will host performances of Million Dollar Quartet by South Coast Repertory from July 30 through Aug. 21. The theatrical rendition will portray a legendary December 1956 jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis.

“Patrons of SCR will be enthralled with the Mission San Juan Capistrano’s unique setting, and members of the Mission will be captivated by South Coast Repertory’s incredible theatrical production of Million Dollar Quartet,” Mission Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said. “Together, we will marry our best assets to create something magical and worthy of experiencing. We can’t wait to welcome theatregoers who are discovering our partnership for the first time and seeing them leave with an experience to remember always.”

The Mission and SCR first partnered last year for outdoor theater performances at the historic South Orange County site.

“In Mission San Juan Capistrano, we found an ideal partner that shares SCR’s passion for community and culture,” SCR Managing Director Paula Tomei said. “As we head into our second summer of this initiative, we are excited to collaborate with them once again to share this extraordinary musical theatre experience with audiences.”

The music in Million Dollar Quartet will include classics such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

“To experience this inspiring story, bursting with the energy and music of four rock-and-roll legends, in the beautiful surroundings of Mission San Juan Capistrano will be truly special,” SCR Artistic Director David Ivers said. “Outside SCR was born last year out of the need for families to experience world-class theatre in a safe, engaging setting and to connect with one another—and for SCR to engage with communities outside our Costa Mesa home. After an enthusiastic response to our first Outside SCR in 2021, we are elated to return to the Mission and the Southland communities that welcomed us so warmly.”

Tickets range in price from $25 to $42, with special pricing for those age 25 and under. They can be purchased online at scr.org or by phone at 714.709.5555.

