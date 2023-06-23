The San Juan Capistrano City Council approved commissioning a study on a potential code amendment for the Los Rios Specific Plan that would allow drinking and eating establishments in the Los Rios Historic Commercial District.

The approval was given on Tuesday, June 20, as recommended by city staff. A study will be done since Zoomars owner and local developer Dan Almquist wants to be able to serve alcohol at the farm animal petting zoo.

The study does not mean the request is being automatically approved.

Mayor Howard Hart said he is “nervous” about the “creep” of alcohol availability around Los Rios Street. In March 2022, the City Council previously approved requests for The Tea House to additionally serve distilled spirits and for extended alcohol service hours at Ramos House Café.

Hart said he is interested in what the study’s report has to say.

“We’re already really stretching my comfort zone with initiating this study,” Hart said.

Mayor Pro Tem Sergio Farias said he does not expect Zoomars will be an establishment where people openly carry around beer cans.

“Through public improvements, we’re definitely attracting quality businesses, but I think that Mr. Almquist owns several retail centers in the city,” Farias said. “I think they’re all classy establishments that bring in successful business owners who have taste. I think that’s added to who we are as a city.”

Farias said he understood concerns about alcohol service expansion, which could take away from San Juan’s current atmosphere.

“That’s really what we want to avoid, and that’s what the fear of this is,” Farias said.

Councilmember John Campbell said he is especially concerned about liquor in the Los Rios area.

“I would like to see some requirement that only beer be sold there—beer and wine,” Campbell said. “I’d be a lot more comfortable with that.”

Campbell also asked why the city works through deciding on whether alcohol is allowed to be sold at Los Rios businesses “time after time after time.”

“It seems like in that area, that district, it’s a process we continually address,” Campbell said. “I wonder from a staff perspective or a city perspective that it doesn’t make sense to have an ordinance that includes that district in general.”

The Los Rios Historic Commercial District cited in Tuesday’s agenda item is part of the larger Los Rios Historic District and composed of two parcels, one being made up of Zoomars and Hidden House Coffee, which Almquist also owns.

The other parcel is the private home of lifelong Los Rios Street resident Stephen Rios, who spoke about Almquist’s request during the meeting.

“At first glance, this seemed like something that I wanted to stomp my feet about and rattle my sabers about, but then I thought that perhaps I should sit back and take another look at it, because it does have some potential benefit for my property,” Rios said.

Rios said he spoke to the city and Almquist about the possibility of alcohol service at Zoomars.

“We have a long-standing friendship and relationship. He and I have talked for about three hours the last two days or so,” Rios said of Almquist, whom he sat next to during the meeting. “I gave my concerns. My position is rather than stomp my feet tonight or rattle my saber, I want more discourse. I want more discussion. I want to have more information.”

“I feel real comfortable that Dan and I can discuss those things and hash those matters out,” Rios added. “I look forward to the process as it goes forward.”

Fellow Los Rios District resident Dave Hutchins, who lives nearby on Ramos Street, also shared his perspective on the potential alcohol availability.

“I think Dan’s got enough to do over there,” Hutchins said, referring to the coming River Street Marketplace. “It’s way close to the Rios property.”

The next steps on the city’s end will include staff preparing a draft code amendment based on Alqmuist’s proposal, which would be analyzed under state environmental regulations.

The matter would then go before the Planning Commission for consideration, which will recommend a decision to the City Council—which holds the final decision on the request.

“We anticipate that this overall process will take between two to three months,” San Juan Acting Principal Planner Laura Stokes said.

Councilmember John Taylor recused himself from the discussion and vote since he lives in the Los Rios Historic District and his son, Harrison Taylor, works for Almquist. Councilmember Troy Bourne was not at Tuesday’s meeting.