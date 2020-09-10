Staff report

Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley member Mario Lopez has been named the Pacific Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley.

The Pacific Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been named, and it’s a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley.

Mario Lopez claimed the title, and with it a $20,000 college scholarship. He said the club has given him the tools he needs to determine his own future and succeed.

Mario was selected from nine finalists throughout the region. He will go on to contend for the National Youth of the Year title in the fall for an additional $50,000 scholarship, a car and an opportunity to serve as a spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Throughout the struggles I had, I knew the trust and reliability I associated with the club would stay consistent,” Mario said.