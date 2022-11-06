Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Authorities respond to a report of a train striking an individual near Palisades Drive on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6. Photo: Courtesy of Capo Cares

By Breeana Greenberg

The tracks between San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente were closed late Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6 after a train struck a pedestrian, according to Metrolink.

Deputy sheriffs were dispatched to the incident near Palisades Drive at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to OCSD, it is believed that there was a deceased individual at the scene.

This is a developing story.

