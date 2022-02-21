PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Kids’ Pet Parade

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

The Kids’ Pet Parade hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association on Saturday, Feb. 19, was a cavalcade of colorful animals and fun presentations by local kids. Judges selected winners for various categories.

The event brought the community out to Los Rios Park for the weekend and was yet another gathering to celebrate the Fiesta de las Golondrinas season leading up to the return of the Swallows Day Parade on March 12.

The winners are:

Best Exotic Pet

Tied for 1st Place

Olivia and Blue – The poison dart frog

Ky & Alana – Leopard tortoise

2nd Place

Piper – Parakeet

Best Team Costume

1st Place

Rosie & Maggie – BernieDoodle – Cow costumes

2nd Place

Franco & Vinnie – with Trevor the lab

Best Domestic Pet

1st Place

Rosie & Maggie

2nd Place

Hadley and Sage

Best Barnyard Pet

1st Place

Carrick & Steele – Waffle the chicken

Best Bird

1st Place

Piper – Parakeet

Young at Heart

Paul Lambrose

