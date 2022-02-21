PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Kids’ Pet Parade

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Text and photos by Collin Breaux
The Kids’ Pet Parade hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association on Saturday, Feb. 19, was a cavalcade of colorful animals and fun presentations by local kids. Judges selected winners for various categories.
The event brought the community out to Los Rios Park for the weekend and was yet another gathering to celebrate the Fiesta de las Golondrinas season leading up to the return of the Swallows Day Parade on March 12.
The winners are:
Best Exotic Pet
Tied for 1st Place
Olivia and Blue – The poison dart frog
Ky & Alana – Leopard tortoise
2nd Place
Piper – Parakeet
Best Team Costume
1st Place
Rosie & Maggie – BernieDoodle – Cow costumes
2nd Place
Franco & Vinnie – with Trevor the lab
Best Domestic Pet
1st Place
Rosie & Maggie
2nd Place
Hadley and Sage
Best Barnyard Pet
1st Place
Carrick & Steele – Waffle the chicken
Best Bird
1st Place
Piper – Parakeet
Young at Heart
Paul Lambrose
comments (0)