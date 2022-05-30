PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Memorial Day ceremony in San Juan Capistrano returned in 2022.

VFW Post 3801 hosted the event at the Old Mission Historic Cemetery on Monday, May 30. The recognition was attended by local veterans, residents, and officials.

VFW Post 3801 member Matt Gaffney and Mayor Pro Tem and retired Navy captain Howard Hart gave remarks honoring those who died in service.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

