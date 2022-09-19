Photo Gallery: 2022 Romance of the Mission Gala

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and text by Collin Breaux

Mission San Juan Capistrano hosted the 2022 Romance of the Mission Gala on Friday, Sept. 16.

The event was a fundraiser that entertained guests with live music, a four-course dinner from Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano and a chance to mingle on the Mission grounds. Vonzell Solomon and Terron Brooks sang for the crowd.

The gala also honored long-time Mission Board members Bill and Joan Cvengros.

