Photo Gallery: 2022 Romance of the Mission Gala

Photos and text by Collin Breaux
Mission San Juan Capistrano hosted the 2022 Romance of the Mission Gala on Friday, Sept. 16.
The event was a fundraiser that entertained guests with live music, a four-course dinner from Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano and a chance to mingle on the Mission grounds. Vonzell Solomon and Terron Brooks sang for the crowd.
The gala also honored long-time Mission Board members Bill and Joan Cvengros.
Once again, obnoxious hot lights, loud vibrational music, all within the historical & sacred remnants of the Great Stone Church. The Executive Director calls it fundraising, myself and MANY who would stand with me call it HORRIFIC DESTRUCTION!