PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 San Juan Capistrano Car Show

Text and photos by Collin Breaux
The 19th edition of the annual Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano Car Show returned on Saturday, Feb. 12, to its usual spot at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park. The event, organized by the Rotary Club, brought the community together to check out classic vehicles, eat food, and help raise money for a good cause.
