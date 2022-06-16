PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 San Juan Summer Nites Concert

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Text and photo by Collin Breaux

The San Juan Summer Nites Concert Series has fully returned for 2022.

The series of free shows kicked off on Wednesday, June 15, with Motown act Blue Breeze Band. Local residents danced and relaxed in lawn chairs at Historic Town Center Park while enjoying the concert.

Additional concerts will be held from 6-8 p.m. on July 20 with classic rock band 4X4 Band, Sept. 21 with local act Tijuana Dogs, and Aug. 17 with country-western musician Brent Payne. Visit sanjuancapistrano.org for more information.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

