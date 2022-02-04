PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Taste of San Juan

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Text and photos by Collin Breaux
Plenty of people ate, drank, and celebrated at the San Juan Hills Golf Club on Thursday, Feb. 3, for the 2022 Taste of San Juan. The event is an annual showcase for San Juan Capistrano restaurants, which offer samples and compete to win food awards for the night.
Tacos, vegetarian curry, and carrot cake bites were among the available dishes. Taste of San Juan is hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association, which organizes the annual Swallows Day Parade, to kick off the Fiesta de las Golondrinas.
The winners are:
Best appetizer
Rancho Capistrano Winery
Honorable mention: Five Vines Wine Bar
Best dessert
La Michoacana
Honorable mention: Nothing Bundt Cake
Best main course
Sol Agave
Honorable mention: Il Sole Cucina
Most original
Sol Agave
Honorable mention: Il Sole Cucina
Swallows Cup (based on most overall votes)
Sol Agave
