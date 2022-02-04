PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Taste of San Juan

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

Plenty of people ate, drank, and celebrated at the San Juan Hills Golf Club on Thursday, Feb. 3, for the 2022 Taste of San Juan. The event is an annual showcase for San Juan Capistrano restaurants, which offer samples and compete to win food awards for the night.

Tacos, vegetarian curry, and carrot cake bites were among the available dishes. Taste of San Juan is hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association, which organizes the annual Swallows Day Parade, to kick off the Fiesta de las Golondrinas.

The winners are:

Best appetizer

Rancho Capistrano Winery

Honorable mention: Five Vines Wine Bar

Best dessert

La Michoacana

Honorable mention: Nothing Bundt Cake

Best main course

Sol Agave

Honorable mention: Il Sole Cucina

Most original

Sol Agave

Honorable mention: Il Sole Cucina

Swallows Cup (based on most overall votes)

Sol Agave

