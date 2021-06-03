PHOTO GALLERY: Drive-Through Parade for Class of 2021

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Photos and text by Collin Breaux
A drive-through parade was held Wednesday, June 2, along Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano for the San Juan Hills High School Class of 2021. Parents and supporters cheered and waved signs from the sidewalk. Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 are today. A similar drive-through parade was held last year for the Class of 2020.
comments (0)