PHOTO GALLERY: Field of Honor at Mission San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

Plenty of American flags in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday are now on display at Mission San Juan Capistrano.

The Mission is partnering with the military-themed assistance nonprofit Homefront America for the flag display, known as the Field of Honor. The display continues through May 30.

Representatives from the Mission and surrounding community held a ceremony on Tuesday, May 24, to kick off Field of Honor.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

