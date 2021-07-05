PHOTO GALLERY: Fourth of July Celebration

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Text and photos by Collin Breaux
The City of San Juan Capistrano again hosted its annual Fourth of July festivities at the town’s sports park, this time at usual full capacity. There was a fireworks display, food, exhibit booths, live music, and more. The celebration was a weekend-long event, with summer carnival from July 2-3.
