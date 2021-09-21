PHOTO GALLERY: Gateway Landscaping Project Finishes Up

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and text by Collin Breaux

The City of San Juan Capistrano’s gateway landscaping project recently wrapped up. The project beautified corners of the Ortega Highway and Del Obispo Street intersection. Renovations included low stone masonry walls, new plants and irrigation and drainage enhancements.

The project was brought about so the corners can match Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano’s landscaping. A small new median on Ortega Highway with succulent plants was also built. The San Juan Capistrano City Council authorized funding the project in March 2020.

