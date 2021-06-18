PHOTO GALLERY: In-Person Coffee Chat Returns

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Photos and text by Collin Breaux

After holding their town hall forums on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, San Juan Capistrano Coffee Chat returned to its traditional, in-person format on Friday, June 18, at Hennessey’s Tavern. Organizers were waiting for pandemic restrictions to be lifted before getting back face-to-face.

City Manager Ben Siegel was the guest speaker. The forums will continue to be held at Hennessey’s Tavern, though there are plans to continue the Zoom sessions on the first Friday of each month. Follow Coffee Chat SJC on Facebook for more information.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

