PHOTO GALLERY: JSerra Snow Day

Photos and text by Collin Breaux
JSerra Catholic High School students got to throw snowballs at each other and slide down an ice hill during a “snow day” on Thursday, Feb. 3. More than 50 tons of ice were brought into the school’s quad as a way for students to have fun. The event is usually held in December but was delayed a bit this school year due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
