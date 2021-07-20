PHOTO GALLERY: Pop-Up Theater Performance at Los Rios Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Text and photos by Collin Breaux
The Round About Players presented pop-up theatrical performances in downtown San Juan Capistrano at Los Rios Park on Saturday, July 17. The short plays are based on San Juan history, free to the public, and family-friendly. Additional performance dates will be on July 24 and Aug. 7, 21, and 28. The events are supporting The Alliance for San Juan Arts and produced by partners Tom Scott, Beverly Blake, and Gary McCarver. Performances are 15 minutes each.
comments (0)