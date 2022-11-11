PHOTO GALLERY: San Juan Capistrano 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Text and photos by Collin Breaux
American Legion Post 721 and the City of San Juan Capistrano hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park on Friday, Nov. 11.
Local veterans attended and received recognition for their service. The event included the Pledge of Allegiance, a singing of the National Anthem and the playing of “Taps.”
Mayor Pro Tem and former Navy captain Howard Hart was the keynote speaker. Hart was at the Pentagon on 9/11 and spoke about the unique lifestyle military service members face. He also encouraged employers to consider veterans who send in resumes due to their leadership skills.
