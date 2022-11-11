PHOTO GALLERY: San Juan Capistrano 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

American Legion Post 721 and the City of San Juan Capistrano hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park on Friday, Nov. 11.

Local veterans attended and received recognition for their service. The event included the Pledge of Allegiance, a singing of the National Anthem and the playing of “Taps.”

Mayor Pro Tem and former Navy captain Howard Hart was the keynote speaker. Hart was at the Pentagon on 9/11 and spoke about the unique lifestyle military service members face. He also encouraged employers to consider veterans who send in resumes due to their leadership skills.

Henry Telles holds a salute at the San Juan Capistrano Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Photo: Collin Breaux

Father Manuel Lopez Gonzalez gives a blessing during the San Juan Capistrano Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Photo: Collin Breaux

Henry Telles takes his hat off in respect of the National Anthem at the San Juan Capistrano Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Photo: Collin Breaux

San Juan Capistrano Mayor Pro Tem and former Navy Captain Howard Hart, who was at the Pentagon on 9/11, gives the keynote speech at a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Photo: Collin Breaux

American Legion Post 721 Commander David Berg attends the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park on Nov. 11. Photo: Collin Breaux

retired United States Naval Submarine Captain and former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Larry Kramer gives a salute during the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park on Nov. 11. Photo: Collin Breaux

American Legion Post 721 Adjutant Jess Lopez gives a salute at the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park on Nov. 11. Photo: Collin Breaux

