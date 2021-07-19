PHOTO GALLERY: South Coast Repertory Theater Performance at Mission San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Text and photos by Collin Breaux
South Coast Repertory performed You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Mission San Juan Capistrano on Friday, July 16. The performance was based on the comic strip “Peanuts” and family-friendly. Additional performance dates will be held throughout July and August. Tickets are available online at scr.org.
