Photography Business Celebrates Grand Opening

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Local business owner Bethany Pryor waited a year to officially celebrate her new venture with the community.

Bethany Pryor Photography held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, with Pryor’s family, friends, representatives for local elected officials, and the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce. Though the professional photo studio started in November 2020, she held off on the grand opening due to the strict pandemic restrictions that had been in place throughout the year.

“I specialize in headshots, branding, families, and beauty. I’m excited to bring out the spark and beauty in each person I photograph,” Pryor said. “We’ve had a successful year, and I’m very excited about the future.”

Though Bethany Pryor Photography does photo sessions with families, their specialty is working with other businesses. The photo studio is located in Capistrano Business Center, at 7134 Paseo Espada in Suite 301. Large examples of her work are hung on the walls of her studio, including one photo of her kids with Santa.

Pryor grew up in San Juan Capistrano and now lives in nearby Ladera Ranch, where she is raising her two kids.

“I used to come to Las Golondrinas in this center all the time as a kid, and now I have a studio here,” she said.

The grand opening included chances to win raffle tickets, with proceeds benefiting Laura’s House, a domestic abuse shelter for women in Orange County.

Pryor has been a photographer for 15 years, and started off doing it for fun as a hobby. She used to be a music teacher, but decided to turn her passion into a profession after her kids were born. She initially worked out of a home studio before opening her current studio in the business center.

“I’m excited to be here,” Pryor said. “I’m grateful to my clients for their continued support over COVID.”

For more information, visit bethanypryorphotography.com.

