Photos: Capistrano Lights at Mission San Juan Capistrano

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

The annual Capistrano Lights holiday program has returned to Mission San Juan Capistrano, though with some modifications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Masks are required, social distancing is enforced, and there is no live music. Attendance capacity is also limited.

The event continues on select dates through January 3. However, some dates are sold out. Visit missionsjc.com to see ticket availability.

