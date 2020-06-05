PHOTOS: Class of 2020 Drive-Through Parade

Photos and text by Collin Breaux

The usual graduation ceremonies for senior students have been thrown into disarray for the Class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the community turned to something different for recognition.

A drive-through parade was held in downtown San Juan Capistrano on Thursday, June 4, to celebrate the students—many from San Juan Hills High School—who haven’t gotten to walk across the graduation stage. Students waved from cars while onlookers cheered and held signs from the sidewalk.