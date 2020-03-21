PHOTOS: Food Distribution in San Juan Capistrano

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The 62nd Annual Swallows Day Parade may have been postponed on Saturday, March 21, but San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association members were still out in the community.

The Fiesta Association, San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce, Sweet Home Capistrano CEO James Parris, Saddleback Church and others distributed free food at Marbella Plaza that day due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed businesses and caused hardships for people.

Distribution is expected to continue Sunday, March 22.