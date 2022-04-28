Photos From the Community: Business Ribbon Cuttings

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Photos: Courtesy of the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce

Two businesses in San Juan Capistrano recently celebrated ribbon cuttings with the community.

The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company (27122 Paseo Espada, #A904) hosted a grand opening on Saturday, April 23. State Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) and City Councilmember Howard Hart were among those in attendance for the local brewery’s event.

Performance Visions Therapy (31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 103) hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Friday, April 22. The San Juan office is the second location for Dr. Kalie Baker, with her first office in Torrance.

Baker uses the latest therapeutic technologies to treat various congenital visual disorders that a patient may be born with, or disorders acquired from head injuries.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

