Photos: Hoos’Gow Day 2021

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Photos and text by Collin Breaux
The annual Swallows Day Parade may not be happening this March as usual, but the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association still hosted a scaled-down Hoos’Gow Day on Friday, March 19. Jail cells were set up by Hidden House Coffee and Heritage Barbecue.
comments (0)