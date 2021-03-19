LIVING, SJC Living

Photos: Hoos’Gow Day 2021

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

Photos and text by Collin Breaux

The annual Swallows Day Parade may not be happening this March as usual, but the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association still hosted a scaled-down Hoos’Gow Day on Friday, March 19. Jail cells were set up by Hidden House Coffee and Heritage Barbecue.

Fiesta Association President Jim Taylor (right) oversees a jail cell by Hidden House Coffee.
Fiesta Association members Steven Congleton (left) and Jimmy Ferguson (right) read out charges made against Ramon Lippgeloos.
Hoos’Gow Day was scaled down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Swallows Day Parade is not happening this month, some seasonal events still are in San Juan Capistrano.
The San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association sold special merchandise to raise funds on Friday, March 19.

BECOME AN INSIDER TODAY
Trustworthy, accurate and reliable local news stories are more important now than ever. Support our newsroom by making a contribution and becoming a subscribing member today.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>