PHOTOS: JSerra Football Avoids Upset, Holds off Newport Harbor After Another Erased Lead

Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone 57

Text by Zach Cavanagh

Each of the JSerra football team’s three games this season have been a tale of two halves.

In their opener, the Lions trailed 17-7 at halftime but scored 21 points in the third quarter to surge to a 31-17 win over Sierra Canyon.

On Aug. 26, JSerra held a 21-0 halftime lead on the blue turf of Chaminade in West Hills, but the Lions saw that lead evaporate and be overcome with a last-second field goal by Chaminade for the 24-21 Eagles victory.

Last Friday, Sept. 2, JSerra again held a 21-0 lead, and again, the Lions saw that lead erased by visiting Newport Harbor. However, the Lions found their mettle in the fourth quarter to withstand that second-half wave.

JSerra junior quarterback Zander Singh threw a 17-yard touchdown to Pierce Tanghal to put the Lions ahead with just under nine minutes remaining and beat back Newport Harbor’s charge in a 28-21 win on Friday at JSerra Catholic High School.

JSerra (2-1) next travels to Centennial of Corona (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 9. Centennial comes off a home loss to national No. 2 Mater Dei, 43-20. The Lions are next at home on Sept. 16 against Rancho Cucamonga before a bye week and opening Trinity League play against Mater Dei at home on Sept. 30.

JSerra football defeats Newport Harbor, 28-21. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone 57

After Newport Harbor tied the game, 21-21, four seconds into the fourth quarter, JSerra regained the lead on a six-play, 80-yard drive, which featured a pair of 25-yard runs from JSerra running backs George Perez and Kamar Gabourel.

Perez carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Singh thew two touchdown passes – the first of the game to Logan Christensen and the go-ahead score to Tanghal.

Defensively, Jose Frutos and Jack Munro each reeled in a sack for JSerra, and Christensen and Luke Webb each wrapped up two tackles for loss.

Newport Harbor scored its first two touchdowns of its comeback on JSerra turnovers – a pick-six interception and a fumble recovery in the end zone.

