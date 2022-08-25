PHOTOS: JSerra Girls Volleyball Sweeps Through Dana Hills

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos/Text by Zach Cavanagh

JSerra girls volleyball burned through Dana Hills in a straight-set sweep, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Dana Hills High School.

JSerra came out in dominant form in the first set, and after Dana Hills came out with some fight in the second set, the Lions turned it back on to control the second set with ease. JSerra went on a 14-3 run to lead by as many as nine points in the second set before taking it, 25-17.

JSerra got some reserves in for the third set, as the Lions and Dolphins traded points back and forth. After a 19-19 tie, JSerra pushed out to a 22-19 lead, and despite Dana Hills cutting the score back to within one, the Lions closed out the win, 25-23.

JSerra burns through the first set, 25-11, to take the early lead over Dana Hills. @JSerraAthletics @dhhs_athletics pic.twitter.com/KAWgRpQF8Z — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) August 25, 2022

Wednesday’s match against Dana Hills was the second win for JSerra over the Dolphins in a week, after a two-set tournament sweep in the Tesoro Tournament last weekend.

JSerra (5-2) is next in action at Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Aliso Niguel beat the Lions in the Tesoro Tournament.

Dana Hills (1-5) next hosts Laguna Beach on Thursday, Aug. 25.

JSerra girls volleyball sweeps Dana Hills. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

