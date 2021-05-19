PHOTOS: JSerra Senior Pool Plunge

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Photos and text by Collin Breaux

As the school year winds down, graduating students at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano are getting back to normal in an unusual way.

Members of the Class of 2021 participated in the school’s annual year-end plunge by jumping into the campus pool while wearing school uniforms on Wednesday, May 19. The event is a yearly tradition that started as a student prank in 2009.

Graduating seniors attended a special Mass and awards ceremony before diving in. JSerra hosted other student events this week to celebrate the end of the school year.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

