PHOTOS: Live Music Returns to The Coach House

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

Live music is finally back at The Coach House.

Karly Moreno kicked off what are being billed as dinner and drink service nights at the popular South Orange County venue. Moreno performed on Friday, April 9.

The Coach House will be following health guidelines. Dinner reservations are required, so call the box office beforehand to secure your spot. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit thecoachhouse.com for more information.

