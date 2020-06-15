PHOTOS: Mission San Juan Capistrano Open Again

Photos and text by Collin Breaux

Mission San Juan Capistrano reopened to the public on Saturday, June 13.

The historic site in South Orange County was temporarily closed for the first time in 100 years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New safety guidelines are in place, including wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and regular surface disinfection.

Various Orange County sectors and places are being permitted to reopen as part of a phased reopening plan throughout California. Visit missionsjc.com for hours and more information.