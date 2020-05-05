PHOTOS: Rancho Mission Viejo During Coronavirus Pandemic

Photos by Collin Breaux
Like everywhere else, the Rancho Mission Community is continuing on during the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents still walk, jog and take bike rides in the neighborhood, though amenities remain closed. These photos were taken Tuesday, May 5, days before the planned second phase of California reopening as directed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Rancho Mission Viejo officials are also planning a gradual phased reopening of amenities when it is appropriate to do so, and with the safety of the community in mind.
comments (1)
So, where are photos of actual San Juan Capistrano?