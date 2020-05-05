PHOTOS: Rancho Mission Viejo During Coronavirus Pandemic

Photos by Collin Breaux

Like everywhere else, the Rancho Mission Community is continuing on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents still walk, jog and take bike rides in the neighborhood, though amenities remain closed. These photos were taken Tuesday, May 5, days before the planned second phase of California reopening as directed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Rancho Mission Viejo officials are also planning a gradual phased reopening of amenities when it is appropriate to do so, and with the safety of the community in mind.

Sendero Farm

Sendero Farm

Residential neighborhood

Facility Closed signs are common now at Rancho Mission Viejo.

Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. The equestrian activity site was purchased by the City of San Juan Capistrano in 2010.

