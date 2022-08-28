Photos: Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo 20th Anniversary

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

After a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo celebrated its 20th anniversary on Aug. 26-27 at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano.

Western enthusiasts filled the spectator stands dressed in cowboy hats and boots to watch competitors ride bulls, engage in roping and strive in other contests.

This post will be updated with the list of winners when that information is available.

