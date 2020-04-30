PHOTOS: San Juan Capistrano Deserted During Coronavirus Pandemic

Photos by Collin Breaux

More than a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order for California, San Juan Capistrano continues to see sparse vehicle and foot traffic. Here are some photos of the area taken on April 29, 2020.

Plaza Del Obispo parking lot

Downtown parking lot near Trevor’s at the Tracks

Camino Capistrano in downtown San Juan Capistrano

Train station area in downtown San Juan Capistrano

Los Rios Park

San Juan Hills High School