PHOTOS: San Juan Capistrano Deserted During Coronavirus Pandemic

Photos by Collin Breaux

More than a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order for California, San Juan Capistrano continues to see sparse vehicle and foot traffic. Here are some photos of the area taken on April 29, 2020.

Plaza Del Obispo parking lot
Downtown parking lot near Trevor’s at the Tracks
Camino Capistrano in downtown San Juan Capistrano
Train station area in downtown San Juan Capistrano
Los Rios Park
San Juan Hills High School

