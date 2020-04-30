PHOTOS: San Juan Capistrano Deserted During Coronavirus Pandemic

Photos by Collin Breaux
More than a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order for California, San Juan Capistrano continues to see sparse vehicle and foot traffic. Here are some photos of the area taken on April 29, 2020.
Photos by Collin Breaux
More than a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order for California, San Juan Capistrano continues to see sparse vehicle and foot traffic. Here are some photos of the area taken on April 29, 2020.
comments (0)