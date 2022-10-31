PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Story Zach Cavanagh; Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills football put up a dominant front to claim the Sea View League championship outright and qualify for the CIF-SS playoffs in its season finale last Friday, Oct. 28.

San Juan Hills led 17-0 at halftime and got two turnovers from Isaiah Bennett, as the Stallions rolled over visiting Aliso Niguel, 31-14.

San Juan Hills (3-7, 3-0) came back from an 0-7 record to open the season to convincingly win all three of its league games and capture its first league title since 2019, when the Stallions were last in the Sea View League and went on to win the CIF-SS Division 4 title. It’s San Juan Hills fourth league title overall, all in the Sea View League.

The Stallions also officially makes its return to the CIF-SS playoffs for the first time since that 2019 championship run. There were no playoffs for the delayed and shortened 2020 season, and in 2021, San Juan Hills also went 3-7 but didn’t claim a spot through league play.

San Juan Hills was slotted into Division 6 and earned the No. 1 seed in the group. The Stallions will host Palm Desert (8-2) in the first round on Friday, Nov. 4.

Last Friday against Aliso Niguel, Bennett was part of a strong defensive front with an interception and a fumble recovery for San Juan Hills’ two turnovers on the night. Jake Javorsky and Weston Port each led with seven tackles. Javorsky had four solo tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack. Port led with three tackles-for-loss and five solo tackles. Both Javorsky and Port forced fumbles.

San Juan Hills football defeats Aliso Niguel for league title. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Zach Cavanagh

