PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Continues Tough Schedule, Falls to 0-3

Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone57

Words by Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills has found itself on the rough end of a tough opening schedule, but the Stallions got standout freshman and senior performances on Friday, Sept. 3.

The Stallions fell to 0-3 on the season as Roosevelt of Eastvale came to the Badlands and pulled off a 21-14 win.

San Juan Hills was competitive in its opener against Santa Margarita, fell in overtime to Cypress at home and then lost this one-score game at home to Roosevelt. Head coach Rob Frith purposely scheduled a tough slate to test his team and get them ready for the road ahead. It doesn’t get any easier for the Stallions, as they host 3-0 Yorba Linda on Friday, Sept. 10 in desperate need to get a win and not slip out of potential playoff contention well before their league schedule begins.

San Juan Hills freshman Weston Port (13). Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Despite the loss, San Juan Hills was picked up by strong performances from two of its youngest players and a few of its oldest.

Freshman linebacker Weston Port continued his name-making debut season with four sacks against Roosevelt. Port also made six tackles, including five solo tackles. Port has 23 tackles on the season and six and a half sacks.

The defensive effort was also led by seniors with Rastin Hazen forcing, recovering and returning a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown. Senior Chase Schmidt also led San Juan Hills in tackles with eight, and senior Max Serrano recovered two fumbles. Sophomore Ryan Haghani made seven solo tackles, including a sack.

Offensively, freshman quarterback Michael “Butter” Tollefson came on late to complete 3 of 7 passes for 41 yards and the Stallions’ only offensive touchdown of the night on a pass to UCLA-committed receiver Braden Pegan. Pegan caught eight passes for 67 yards. Junior quarterback Colton Joseph started the game and completed 12 of 19 passes for 125 yards.

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

